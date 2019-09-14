WALLIS, Daphne Mae:

Murray, Teresa, Marlene, Russell, Peter, Jenny and families would like to sincerely thank those that sent cards, baking, floral tributes and kind words of sympathy on the passing of our Mother and Granny. It was overwhelming. Special thanks to all the staff and carers at Resthaven for your respect and care and fun times given to mum. Thank you to Captain John Carpenter of the Salvation Army for your service and support. Special thanks to Kevin Hammond and his team for making a difficult time less stressful.



