WALLIS,
Daphne Mae (nee Gates):
In her 90th year (peacefully in her sleep), surrounded by her loving family on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Resthaven, Gore. Much loved and special mum of Murray and Teresa (Blenheim), Marlene and Russell Newland (Gore), Peter and Jenny (Gore). Dearly loved Granny of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"Forever in our hearts"
A graveside service for Daphne will be held at the Charlton Park Cemetery on Thursday, July 25, at 1.30pm. The family express their thanks for the special care and respect shown to mum from all the staff at Resthaven, Gore. Messages to 16 Kakapo Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times from July 23 to July 24, 2019