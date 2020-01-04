MILLS, Daphne Lorraine
(nee Jarvis):
Peacefully, on January 1, 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of Gordon*, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Patrice Budd and partner Alan Garrick, and Ernie Budd*; Andrea and Don Sutherland, Carl and Ellen Mills. Awesome Nana Daph of Matthew Budd, Maria Baigent, and Aden Groom-Baigent; Simon, Vickie, Taylor and Indie, Courtney, and Jacob Budd; Hayden, Toni, Sarah and Jonny, Laura, and Oliver Budd; Jo, Brook, Kalani, Neosha and Mali Grimwood; Brad, Karen, Sophie, and Olivia Sutherland; Anna, Chris, Luca, Meila and Obe Sands; Jessey Mills, Taila Mills and Hayden. A service for Daphne will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Monday, January 6, at 1.00pm. Messages to 92 Gimblett Court, Invercargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020