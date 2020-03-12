HEADS, Daphne Frances:
(Late of Speargrass Flat). With her family at her side, on March 9, 2020 at Clare House. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of Douglas*. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Ross and Ginni (Hokonui), Betty Cleaver* (Colac Bay), Jill and Bill Taylor (Kelvin Heights), Avis and Geoff* Jackson (Invercargill). Loved Nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beloved sister of Gweneth McMillan (Invercargill), and loved and respected friend of Norman and Donnah Cleaver. Messages to 389 McKenzie Rd, 2 RD, Winton 9782. The family wish to thank the staff at Clare House for their care and support of Daphne. At Daphne's request, a private service has been held.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020