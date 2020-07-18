GREENYER, Daphne Joan:
Daphne passed away peacefully at Dunedin Hospital on July 15, 2020. Loved wife of the late Harry, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Steven and Jeannette (Timaru), Sherilyn and the late Mervyn Hellier (Kakanui). Dearly loved gran and great-gran of Monique and Vince Ritchie (Invercargill), Erin, Lance, Heidi, Chelsea and Lilah Brown (Australia), and Vaughan (Timaru). In accordance with Daphne's wishes she will be privately farewelled. Correspondence can be sent to Sherilyn at RD 140, Oamaru 9495.
Published in Southland Times on July 18, 2020