McLELLAN-SKEGGS,
Daniel Shane:
Passed away tragically on the Taramakau River, aged 29 years. Dearly loved son and good mate of Shane Skeggs, and Joanne McLellan; very proud stepson of Rachel Gorman; very proud dad of Jaxon, and Kyson; kindred spirit to his sister Hayley, and his brother Ricky. Greatly loved by his partner Charleen, stepdad of Chiquitta, Shaedyn, and Levi. Loved grandson of Ron and Sheila Skeggs, and Joan and Melvin McLellan.
"A man who lived life
to the fullest."
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Daniel McLellan-Skeggs, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Memorial Service for Dan will be held at our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Friday, July 19, at 2.00pm.
Published in Southland Times on July 6, 2019