CUMMINGS, Fr Daniel John:
Father Dan died peacefully, at his home, Tuapeka Flat, Lawrence, in the loving care of his family, on March 28, 2020; aged 75 years. Loved son of the late Joan and Cliff, brother and brother-in-law of Ann, Peter and Maureen, Jim, Chris and Hilliary, Julie and Lew Davie, Stephen, Kay and Steve Shaw, and a loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A respected priest of the Catholic Diocese of Dunedin, loved and cherished friend of many parishioners and associates, including members of Harness Racing NZ and the Rodeo fraternity.
"A true and faithful servant now in the arms of Jesus"
Funeral details will be published at a later date. Messages to Peter Cummings, 34 Roughan Road, Tuapeka Flat, 1RD, Lawrence 9591, email: [email protected] or Julie Davie, 20 Chandler Crescent, Clyde 9330, email: [email protected]
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020