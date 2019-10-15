Damien MOUNTNEY

  • "We are incredibly saddened to hear of your loss Mountney..."
    - Peter & Erin Howes
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. From ZGore"
    - Lisa Mcdowall
  • "Such devastating news,my deepest heartfelt sympathy's to..."
    - Marie Ross
  • "To Helen Dylan, Damien's family and Helen's family..."
    - Amanda and gordy Jones
  • "One of life's good buggers that is gone too bloody soon...."
    - Dave Duffy
Death Notice

MOUNTNEY,
Damien James (Beechy):
Aged 45 years (unexpectedly), on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Helen. Much loved and respected father of Dylan. Loved son-in-law of Ian and the late Barbara Robb (Riverton). Loved brother-in-law of Phillip and Rachel Robb (Invercargill), and loved uncle of Kenley and Hunter Robb. A service to celebrate Damien's life will be held in the Gore Town and Country Club Stadium, Bury Street, Gore, on Saturday, October 19 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations may be left at the service for Gore St John Ambulance and Mataura Volunteer Fire Brigade. Messages to 15 Vera Street, Gore 9710.

Published in Southland Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
