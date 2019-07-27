Dale HUNTER

At Dunedin Hospital on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Lisa Hunter and Sam Pene (Gold Coast), Craig and Heidi (Cromwell), and loved grandfather to Te-Rahui, Dalia-Roze, Ashton, Millie and Lucas. A service for Dale will be held in St Margaret's Presbyterian Church, Ross Street, Frankton, on Wednesday, July 31, at 11.00am, followed by a wake to celebrate Dale's life when he leaves for private cremation. Messages to 39 Missy Crescent, Cromwell 9383.

