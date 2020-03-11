SKERRETT, Daisy Isobel:
07.03.2020
Died peacefully at home, surrounded by family, aged 92 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Max Skerrett. Adored and treasured mother of Eve, Anna and Andrew, and mother-in-law of Carolyn and Simon. Loved grandmother of Tony, Paula, Rachel, Sam and Max. Loved great-grandmother of Hemi, Charlie, Lucy and Macey. Treasured sister and sister-in-law, of Frank and Margaret, Reg* and Sheila*, Oswald* and Alice*, and Ray Baxter*. Following her wishes, a private ceremony and cremation has been held. Messages may be sent to 453 North Road, Invercargill, 9810.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 11, 2020