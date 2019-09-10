COWIE, Cynthia Fay (Fay):
Suddenly on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Southland Hospital, Invercargill. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Douglas, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Melissa and Michael, Cynthia and Peter; and the late Quintin. Loved Nana of Connor and Lucy. A dearly loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt of her extended family. A farewell for Fay will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 11.00am, J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. Private thereafter. Messages to Townhouse 59, Peacehaven Retirement Village, 498 Tweed Street, Invercargill. Online tributes can be made at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019