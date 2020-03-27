SHARP, Craig Graham:
Peacefully, after a courageous struggle, on Thursday, March 26, 2020, aged 44 years. Loved husband and best friend of Maree, outstanding Dad of Erika, Nathan, Brooke, and Ryan, treasured son of Lyn, and Graham and Elza, best brother of Keli and Allan Brunton, loved grandson of Isobel Sharp, loved as a son by Lesley and Michael Haar, loved brother-in-law of Keith and Cheryl Deans, the late Vicki Haar, Karen Henderson, Stephen and Sarah Haar, Phillip and Kim Haar, and loved by his nieces and nephews.
"Going to miss that beautiful smile. Love and miss
you always"
With respect to this time a memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages to 227 Knapdale Road, RD 3, Gore 9773.
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020