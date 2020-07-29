HOURSTON, Craig John:
24.10.1966 - 27.07.2020
Passed away suddenly but peacefully at Wairau Hospital, Blenheim on July 27, 2020 aged 53 years. (previously from Wyndham and Edendale). Much loved dad and step-dad of Taylah, Justin, Hayley and the late Bevan (Bear). Special friend of Corey; and Kendra. Much loved partner of Wendy. Loved son-in-law, brother-in-law and uncle to all his extended family, friend to many Messages to 45A Howick Road, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A Celebration of Craig's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim on Saturday, August 1, at 1.00pm followed by private cremation. In accordance with Craig's wishes his ashes will be interred with his Mum and Dad in the Wyndham Cemetery. Details of the graveside memorial at a date to be advised.
Published in Southland Times on July 29, 2020