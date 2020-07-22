Craig DOW

Guest Book
  •  
    - Lynley Tilbury
  • "The world was a much better place for you being in it,..."
    - Mardi Neumann
  • "Adele,Brian,Anna and family Thinking of you all during this..."
    - Bob Smith
  • "Our thoughts are with you at this hard time All our love..."
    - Norma Alexander
  • "Dearest Anna & family, We are so very very sorry to hear..."
    - Emma & Mark Pullar
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Moonlight Stables
69 Morven Ferry Road
Queenstown
View Map
Death Notice

DOW, Craig Brian:
Unexpectedly in Queenstown on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Adored husband and best friend of Anna, treasured Daddy of Sophie and Emma. Loved son of Brian and Adele (Cromwell), son-in-law of Peter and Bridget McMurtrie (Fairlie), loved brother and brother-in-law of Scott and Katie (Geelong), Heidi and Sean (Christchurch), Jamie and Melissa (Fairlie), and fabulous Uncle of Macey, Pippa, Tom, Jemima, Daisy and Tilly. A celebration of Craig's amazing life will be held in Moonlight Stables, 69 Morven Ferry Road, Queenstown, on Friday, July 24, at 1.00pm. Special thanks to Queenstown Police and our new friend Hamish. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Wakatipu Greatest Needs Fund. Messages to 74 Myles Way, Lower Shotover, Queenstown 9304.

logo
Published in Southland Times from July 22 to July 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.