DOW, Craig Brian:
Unexpectedly in Queenstown on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Adored husband and best friend of Anna, treasured Daddy of Sophie and Emma. Loved son of Brian and Adele (Cromwell), son-in-law of Peter and Bridget McMurtrie (Fairlie), loved brother and brother-in-law of Scott and Katie (Geelong), Heidi and Sean (Christchurch), Jamie and Melissa (Fairlie), and fabulous Uncle of Macey, Pippa, Tom, Jemima, Daisy and Tilly. A celebration of Craig's amazing life will be held in Moonlight Stables, 69 Morven Ferry Road, Queenstown, on Friday, July 24, at 1.00pm. Special thanks to Queenstown Police and our new friend Hamish. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Wakatipu Greatest Needs Fund. Messages to 74 Myles Way, Lower Shotover, Queenstown 9304.
