Of Stewart Island. On Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Invercargill. (Missionary to India and documentary film producer.) Loved daughter of the late Nell and Charlie Jamieson. Loved wife of the late Roy Baker and Tom Hotchkiss. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jo and the late Andy Riksem (Stewart Island, NZ), Janet and Keith Allcott (Idaho, USA) and Jennifer Metts-Baker (Idaho, USA). Loved Grandma of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister of the late Howard and Geoff Jamieson. On Wednesday, July 15, at 10.30am, in J Fraser and Sons Lounge, Invercargill, a time to share memories over refreshments will be held. A memorial service will also be held on Stewart Island in the Community Hall at 2.30pm, on Saturday, July 18. Please dress colourfully. Messages to Mrs Jo Riksem, 22 Main Road, PO Box 46, Stewart Island or to Coral's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes

Published in Southland Times on July 11, 2020
