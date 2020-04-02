FARRY,
Constance Claire (Claire):
Peacefully, in the care of staff, at Windsor Park Care Home, Gore, on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, aged 84 years. Much loved and adored wife of the late Gabriel, and Peter Clarke, loved and respected mother, mother-in-law and step-mother of David (Christchurch), Geoffrey and Cherie (Hamilton), Steve and Jen (Canberra), Andrea (Coolum), Robert (Auckland), Seba and Karen (Auckland), Gerard and Gabrielle (Wellington), and loved Grandma of all her grandchildren; Hannah, Ben, Kaleb, Jacob, Abbey, Keira, Luke, Aria, Jesse, Mia, and Rosa.
R.I.P.
At the current time a private interment has been held at East Taieri which will be followed by a public memorial service at a later date.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 2, 2020