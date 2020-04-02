Constance FARRY

Guest Book
  • "To Clair's Family ..."
Service Information
Southern Funeral Homes
106 Hokonui Dve
Gore, Southland
032088004
Death Notice

FARRY,
Constance Claire (Claire):
Peacefully, in the care of staff, at Windsor Park Care Home, Gore, on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, aged 84 years. Much loved and adored wife of the late Gabriel, and Peter Clarke, loved and respected mother, mother-in-law and step-mother of David (Christchurch), Geoffrey and Cherie (Hamilton), Steve and Jen (Canberra), Andrea (Coolum), Robert (Auckland), Seba and Karen (Auckland), Gerard and Gabrielle (Wellington), and loved Grandma of all her grandchildren; Hannah, Ben, Kaleb, Jacob, Abbey, Keira, Luke, Aria, Jesse, Mia, and Rosa.
R.I.P.
At the current time a private interment has been held at East Taieri which will be followed by a public memorial service at a later date.

logo
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.