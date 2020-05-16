Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Constance CLOUGHLEY. View Sign Service Information Avenal Park Funeral Home 75 Fox St Invercargil , Southland 032189021 Death Notice



Constance May (Connie)

(nee Lloyd):





Passed away peacefully at Southland Hospital, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in her 97th year. Dearly loved wife of Irwin* and loved mother of Mary Condon (Ranfurly) and Gay McNaughton (Brisbane). Loved Gran of Jamie and Ashlyn, Iain, and Allan McNaughton. Loved step-mother of Coral* and Don* Jackson (Timaru), and Alwynne* and Mac* McCoubrey (Christchurch). Loved Gran of Glenda and Lindsay, Ken and Jan, Raewyn and Richard, Barry and Barbara; Ross and Shelly, Bruce and Nicci, and Neil. Also loved by her many great and great-great-grandchildren. Due to Covid-19 a private cremation has taken place and a memorial service will take place at a later date. The family wish to thank the staff of Ascot Care Home for their special care of Connie over the last 8 months and the staff on the Medical Ward, Southland Hospital for making Connie comfortable in her last couple of days. A very special thanks to Trish Henderson for comforting Connie towards the end. Messages can be sent to 26B Claremont Street, Ranfurly 9332.

(*denotes deceased)

"We cannot stop the hands of time or live again the past, but we will love and think of you as long as time will last."









