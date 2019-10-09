COOPER,
Colleen (nee O'Connell):
Peacefully in the care of Hospice Southland with family at her side on Tuesday, October 8, 2019; aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Morrie, loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Wendy* and Pete, and Debra and Rob; a very much loved grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunty and friend to many. Very much loved daughter of the late Olive and Ted O'Connell. A service will be held for Colleen in the Southland Crematorium Chapel, Rockdale Road, Invercargill, on Thursday, October 10, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 61 Vogel Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019