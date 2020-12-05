Acknowledgement

THORNTHWAITE,

Colin Richard:

Joan, Joy, Carol, and Glenys, along with our families, wish to sincerely thank everyone that attended Colin's funeral service, and to those who travelled a distance to be there. We thank the many people that sent cards, flowers, baking, and made phone calls, they were very much appreciated. To Tania Grave, we thank you for conducting such a loving and sincere service. A special thank you to Stan, Martin, and the team from Doug Nesbit Funeral Services, for your compassion and guidance. We would like to sincerely thank Dr Jane Gardener, Dale, the District Nursing Team, and others that helped with the care of Colin, you were so wonderful, and this was appreciated very much. To you all, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of your kindness.

"Forever in our hearts"



