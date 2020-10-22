THORNTHWAITE,
Colin Richard:
On October 20, 2020, peacefully at home in the loving care of Joan and his girls; in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Joan for 65 years, much loved father and father-in-law of Joy and Allan Lindsay, Carol Ruddenklau and Gerry Ward, Glenys Thornthwaite-Kennett, Diane* and Drew Chartres, and respected friend of Peter Kennett and Peter Ruddenklau*, much loved Grandad of Paul and Sheree, Simon and Steph; Nicholas and Karina, Ben and Fiona, Tony and Jes; Emily and Taylor, and Kate; Tomas and Adam, and very special Great-Grandad of Ryan and Amelia, Parker and Darcie; Drew, Jonty and Toby, George and Jack and Jaedean.
Wonderful memories will be forever in our hearts.
A service to celebrate Colin's life will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in the Tokomairiro Presbyterian Church, Union Street, Milton, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. Donations to the Milton District Nurses may be left at the service. Messages to 141 Adams Flat Road, Milton.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020