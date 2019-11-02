REECE, Colin Ian (Bert):
Suddenly on Thursday, October 31, 2019; aged 57 years. Much loved Dad of Josh, loved stepdad of Jesica, Grace and their families, loved son of Colin* and Daphne*, loved and treasured brother and brother-in-law of Gwen*, George and Tana*, Bill and Janice, Paul and Mary, Stan and Katherine, Donald and Sandra, Judy, Charlie and Pauline, a much loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Funeral details to be advised online and in Monday's Southland Times. Messages to 171 Mary Street, Invercargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 2, 2019