PEARSEY, Colin James:
It is with great sadness that family advise a much loved husband, Dad, and Pop, has passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Much loved husband and best friend of Dianne (Mert). Loved Dad of Shane and Vic (Bluff), Rachel (Inv), Quintin and Tash (Inv). Cherished Pop of Mikayla and Sam; Payton and Deacon Grieve; Jayden, Kade, Farrah, Jessica, Conner, and Georgia.
"Gone fishing with a
DB in hand."
Colin's service will be hard-out celebrated in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Tuesday, July 9, at 11.00am, then leaving for the Riverton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service for Southland Hospice. Messages to 143 Heywood Street, Invercargill 9810. Colin will be resting at home (143 Haywood St) until the day of the service. Tribute messages can be left online at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from July 4 to July 6, 2019