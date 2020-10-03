MOORFOOT, Colin David:
After a long battle with cancer, Colin passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Friday, September 25, 2020, aged 73 years. Adored husband of Barbara, devoted father and father-in-law of Anna and Ross Chestnut (Christchurch), Debbie Carey (Alexandra), Ben Moorfoot (Australia), treasured Grandad of Dantae, Georga, Ryan, Jack and Jarra, loved stepdad of Laura and Mickey. Larger than life big brother of Rayleen, Faye, Lynley and the late Jenny. A memorial service to celebrate Colin's life will be held in Pembroke Pavilion (Upper Clutha Rugby Club), McDougall Street, Wanaka, on Tuesday, October 13, commencing at 2.00pm. His family would like to invite all his many relatives and friends to join them on this occasion to share their memories and stories of a wonderful man. Messages to PO Box 634, Wanaka 9348, or to [email protected]
