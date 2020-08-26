McMILLAN, Colin:
Pvt. Signalman 71427 2NZEF Passed away peacefully at Peacehaven Village on Friday, August 21, 2020, in his 101st year. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan. Loved father and father in law of Kay and Bob* Williams, Jan and Tony Mellor, Ross and Lyn, and Peter and Lesley. Loved Pop, Poppa and Grandad to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Colin was a loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Family wish to sincerely thank the staff at Peacehaven Village for their wonderful care of Colin and Joan over many years. A private service has been held. Messages to 526 Tay Street, Invercargill, or to Colin's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 26, 2020