McDONALD, Colin James:
18.9.1926 – 17.10.2020
Dearly loved husband of Aylis. Loved father of Glen and Faye, (Springston), the late Ewan (Picton) 5.11.1958 – 7.10.2020, Cheryl and Lindsay Troon (Waianiwa). Loved Grandad of Kylie, Laura and Brad, Grandad Mac of Jet, Scott McDonald, and family. Beloved brother of the late Tom and Gwen, and May and Ray Eunson.
A Special thankyou to
the staff at Vickery Court
for their support of Colin
and his family.
A service for Colin will be held at the Southland Crematorium, Rockdale Road, Invercargill, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted for St Johns Ambulance and can be left at the service. Messages to 335 North Road, Waikiwi, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020