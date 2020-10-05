MARWICK, Colin Douglas:
Suddenly, on October 2, 2020 at his home in Balclutha; aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of June, greatly loved dad and father-in-law of Joanne and Darren Bunting, Craig and Nicki, Carole, Kerri*, Rodger and Nicola, a loved Grandad of Amy, Dylan, and Brayden, and a loved brother-in-law and uncle to many. A service of farewell for Colin will be held on Thursday, October 8 at 1.00pm in Doug Nesbit's Chapel, 12 James Street, Balclutha, followed by a private family interment. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Balclutha St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at Colin's service. Messages to 33 Ipswich Street, Balclutha 9230.
(*denotes deceased)
