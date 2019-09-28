KING, Colin Maxwell:
Fay and family would like to thank everyone for all their support, cards, phone calls, baking, floral tributes, and donations to the Tuatapere Emergency Services. The family were overwhelmed by the number of people at Colin's service, thank you so much to all those who attended the service and graveside. Thank you must go to those who travelled from far and near your presence was greatly appreciated. A sincere thank you must also go to the Doctors and staff at Southland Hospital for your caring support of Colin and our family. Thank you to all those who assisted and made the celebration of Colin's life so very special, your kindness and support meant a lot to us as a family. As many addresses are unknown please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 28, 2019