KING, Colin Maxwell:
On Sunday, August 11, 2019. Aged 84 years. At Southland Hospital, Invercargill. Loved husband of Fay. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Darryl and Nicky King (Lillburn Valley), and Sharon and Laurie Paterson (Waikaka). Loved grandfather of Jamie and Nicole, Kate and Scott, Ross and Steph, and Bill (Mathew) and Becs. Loved great-grandfather of his twelve great-grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Joyce and the late Brian Wills. Loved brother-in-law of Bev and Graeme Cloughly. A service to celebrate Colin's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 1.00pm, on Thursday, August 15. Then leaving for the Eastern Cemetery. Donations may be left at the service for the Tuatapere Emergency Services. Messages to 65 Dean Forest Road, Lillburn Valley RD 1, Tuatapere. Online tributes can be made at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019