Colin GREER

Death Notice

GREER, Colin William:
Peacefully, on June 12, 2020, at Clutha Health First, Balclutha, after a short illness; aged 59 years. Loved son of the late Lewis and Paddy Greer, dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Graeme and Raylene, Raymond and Gabrielle, Ewen, the late Neil, Marion and Paul Dawson and a loved and respected Uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A service of farewell for Colin will be held on Thursday, June 18 at 1.30pm in our Chapel, 12 James Street, Balclutha, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Balclutha St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at Colin's service. Messages C/- Graeme and Raylene Greer, 803 Clifton Road, RD 3, Balclutha 9273.
Doug Nesbit Funeral Services Ltd
Balclutha, Milton.
www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times from June 15 to June 17, 2020
