GERKEN, Colin Victor:
Passed away peacefully at Vickery Court, Invercargill, on Monday, September 21, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Betty for 62 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Sandra, Joanne and Derrick Adams, and the late Paul. Special grandad of Tracey, Mark, Richard, Shantelle and Vanessa. Great-grandad of Tyson, Kyla and Cameron. A private service has been held as per family wishes. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Vickery. Messages to 211 Bainfield Rd, Invercargill. Online messages may be left on Colin's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 25, 2020