FARMER,
Colin Kinross (Cocky):
The long and interesting life of this extrovert ended at Lister Home, Waimate, on April 20, 2020. Colin was warmly supported by family and the caring Lister Home staff. Always remembered by his children: Jill and Rob, Rowan and Pam, Laurie and Marilyn, Blair and Jen. Husband and friend of the late Betty (nee Naylor). He cherished his wider family, including 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Colin achieved his prized independent living due to the extraordinary support of Presbyterian Support South Canterbury, Oak House Medical Centre, District Nurses, family - and loyal friends who loved him as one of a kind. Due to current restrictions a private cremation has taken place. We will gather at a later date to share stories and memories of Colin. Messages to the Farmer family at [email protected] or PO Box 30, Cromwell.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 25, 2020