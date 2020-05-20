TAYLOR,
Clifford William (Cliff):
Passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Helen. Loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Valmai and Ian, Merle and Clive and David. Much loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Scott and Kathryn, Todd and Suzie and Kris. Special Poppa of Oli, Ruby, Mia and Tori.
Forever in our hearts.
In accordance with Cliff's wishes, a private cremation has already been held. Messages to the Taylor family C/- Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in Southland Times on May 20, 2020