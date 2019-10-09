MUNRO,
Clifford Raymond: M.B. Ch.B.
On Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Dunedin Hospital; in his 90th year. Much loved husband of the late Isabel Munro, loved father and father-in-law of the late Daryl Munro, Dianne and Allan Dwyer (Christchurch), and Valerie Munro (Christchurch). Loved grandad of Tom, Bill, Natalie, Olivia, and James Munro; Fiona Leary, Sally, Joanne and Hannah Dwyer; Melinda and Stacie Meuli, and Jessie Cross. Loved great-grandad of all his great-grandchildren. Funeral details to follow. Messages can be sent to 50 Herriot Street, Invercargill, or to Cliff's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 9, 2019