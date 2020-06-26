McINTOSH,
Clifford John (Cliff):
Passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital. Aged 88 years. Loving husband of the late Shirley. Dearly loved dad of Wendy and Carl, Lynley and David. Loved poppa of Amy and Geoff, Jonathan and Tiffany, Brendan and Rebecca, Timothy and Natasha. Special poppa of 8 great-grandchildren.
"Now at peace with his
Lord and Savior"
The family would like to thank the staff of Ward 5 Middlemore Hospital for their amazing care of Cliff during his final days. A celebration of Cliff's life will be held at the St Columba Presbyterian Church, 480 Ti Rakau Drive, Botany Downs, Auckland, tomorrow, Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11.00am. Private Cremation.
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland
Ph 09 534 7300
Published in Southland Times on June 26, 2020