Clifford MCINTOSH

Guest Book
  - Ross McKenzie
    - Ross McKenzie
  - Ken & Yvonne Officer
    - Ken & Yvonne Officer
Service Information
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
095347300
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 27, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Columba Presbyterian Church
480 Ti Rakau Drive
Botany Downs
Death Notice

McINTOSH,
Clifford John (Cliff):
Passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital. Aged 88 years. Loving husband of the late Shirley. Dearly loved dad of Wendy and Carl, Lynley and David. Loved poppa of Amy and Geoff, Jonathan and Tiffany, Brendan and Rebecca, Timothy and Natasha. Special poppa of 8 great-grandchildren.
"Now at peace with his
Lord and Savior"
The family would like to thank the staff of Ward 5 Middlemore Hospital for their amazing care of Cliff during his final days. A celebration of Cliff's life will be held at the St Columba Presbyterian Church, 480 Ti Rakau Drive, Botany Downs, Auckland, tomorrow, Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11.00am. Private Cremation.
Howick Funeral Home

35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland

Ph 09 534 7300
Published in Southland Times on June 26, 2020
