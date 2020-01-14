Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clare KILKELLY. View Sign Death Notice



Clare Teresa (née Murrow):

On January 13, 2020, at Wellington Hospital, aged 92 years. Resident of Malvina Major Retirement Village and formerly of Invercargill. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian, and beloved mother and mother-in-law of Malachy (Mal) and Jenny (Sydney), Kristine, John and Lynne (Invercargill). Dearly loved Grandmother of Thomas and Sarah (Sydney), and much loved Aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Ward 7 South Wellington Regional Hospital for their care and kindness, and to the caring staff at Malvina Major Retirement Village. A requiem mass will be held for Clare at St Benedict's Church, Everest Street, Khandallah, on Thursday, January 16, at 1.00pm, with private interment at Invercargill.

R.I.P.







