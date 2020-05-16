Service Information Southern Funeral Homes 106 Hokonui Dve Gore , Southland 032088004 Acknowledgement



STACK,

Christopher Maxwell:



Peter, Mary, Carroll and Austin and families wish to thank everyone for the support and love following our loss of Chris. He was well liked and known around the town especially the coffee shops! To those who helped and supported him over the years, thank you. A special thanks go to Access Ability and his wonderful neighbours in Grant Street. Also our thanks to Hospice, Resthaven, Oncology departments in Dunedin and Invercargill and the Mataura Medical Centre, you all went well beyond the call of duty. Thank you to everyone for visits, messages and food dropped off, and for the wonderful support by your attendance at Chris's funeral. To Southern Funeral Home, Fr. Damien Wynn-Williams, Peter Goodger and Jim Paterson, Gore Parish members and Mataura R.S.A, thank you. A very special thanks to his employers, Jim and the late Robin and staff from Reddings who have looked after Chris like a family member for over 20 years. Most of all we thank Brian for being such a great mate to Chris for so many years and companion during their many holidays and adventures together.



We have been blessed with his presence in our lives, we salute you Chris.



Please accept our sincere thanks to you all.



Published in Southland Times on May 16, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers