On Friday, June 26, 2020, at Invercargill. Aged 70 years. Loved son of the late Anthony (Mac) and Doreen (Reenie). Loved father of Nicholas. Loved brother of Bryn, John, and the late Tiny. A graveside service to celebrate Chris' life will be held at the Riverton Cemetery, at 11.30am on Friday, July 3. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service for the Riverton Life Guard. Messages to PO Box 69029, Glendene, Auckland, or to Chris' tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.

Published in Southland Times from June 30 to July 2, 2020
