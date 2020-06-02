KEVILLE, Christopher Paul:
On Thursday, May 28, 2020 our lives changed forever. Chris passed away peacefully with Jude at his side. The world has lost a loving, intelligent, determined and giving man. Loving husband of Jude (Judy), father of Alana and Grandad of Connor and Wyatt. Loved brother of Sean and Margi, Mark and Anne-Marie and Cate and Dick Borgdorff. Respected brother-in-law of Ray and Karene Phillips and the late Tony and Russell. Sincere thanks to the amazing Oncology team.
At peace with his Winter.
In accordance with Chris's wishes a private service is being held today, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Messages to 46 Robertson St, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times on June 2, 2020