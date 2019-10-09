Christopher HEADS

  • "I remember Chris well from primary school days in Mataura...."
    - Jocelyn Murray (Thompson)
HEADS,
Christopher David (Kit):
As the result of an accident in Rai Valley, on Sunday, October 6, 2019, aged 69 years. Loved son of the late Eva and George (Buster) (Mataura), cherished brother and brother-in-law to Joyce and Bill Croll (Brisbane), Patsy and Bill Gordon (Roslyn Bush), Geoff Heads (Bluff) and Sharon Heads (Invercargill), Peter (Rocky) (Mataura), Doug and Adrienne (Christchurch), and loved Uncle to his numerous nieces and nephews.
"Sadly missed –
a beloved brother"
A service for Kit will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Saturday, October 12, at 11.00am. No flowers by request. Messages to
118 Roslyn Road, 6 RD, Invercargill 9876.

