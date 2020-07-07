GLYNN,
Christopher James (Chris):
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, July 5, 2020, aged 77 years. Dearly loved father and friend of Michael and Therese, Tony and Debs, Maggie and the late Brendon. Much loved Grandad of Ella and James. Husband of Dawn. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Thomas and Sue, Eleanor, Beth and the late Robert, Kay and Geoff, and Shelley and Geoff. Loved uncle of Phillip, Robyn, Glynn, Craig, Amy, Tania and Nicky. A heartfelt thank you from the family to the staff of Peacehaven for their special care of Chris. A celebration of Chris' life will be held on Thursday, July 9, at 1.00pm, Otautau Combined Sports Complex, 20 Hulme Street, Otautau. Interment at Otautau Cemetery will follow. Messages to Chris' tribute page at frasersfunerals/tributes
Published in Southland Times on July 7, 2020