EVERETT,
Christopher Vern (Chris):
With heavy hearts the Everett family advise the passing of Chris. Aged 60 years. On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Hospice Southland. At peace after a hard-fought battle. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Debbie. Treasured father and father-in-law of Emma and Scotty McColl, Noelle and Kane Wallace. Proud and doting Grandad of Ethan, Chloe; and Lacie. Dearly loved son of Verna and Noel Everett, and stepson of Brian Walters. Admired and respected son-in-law of Royce and Bob Smith. Much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend of many. Service details to be advised. In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Society and Hospice Southland would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages can be sent to "Everett Family", c/- PO Box 1380, Invercargill 9840. Tribute messages can be left at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 11, 2019