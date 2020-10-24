Christopher CROSSLEY (1960 - 2020)
Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Salvation Army Hall
Winton
Death Notice

CROSSLEY,
Christopher Peter:
21.04.1960 - 04.10.2020

76393487BG. Lance Corporal C P Crossley SADF 1977 1979. Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in Christchurch Hospital on October 4, 2020. Loving husband of Tracy and much loved Dad to Amy and Michael, loved father-in-law of Alexandra and Benjamin, and beloved Grandad of Cooper and Oliver. A great friend, advisor, a true gentleman with a great sense of humour and moral compass, and an unwavering Faith.
You will be greatly missed.

This is not goodbye
- it's see you later.

Forever loved
- always in our hearts.

A memorial service will be held on October 27, 2020, at 11.00am, at the Salvation Army Hall in Winton.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 24, 2020
