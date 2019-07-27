COOKE,
Christopher (Cookie):
24.3.1976 – 25.7.2019
Aged 43 years. Much loved eldest Son of Rhondda Harris and Alistar Cooke, Stepson to Sandra Cooke and Jeff Harris. Beloved Grandson of the late Mervyn and Pearl Cooke, Mary and Charles Riseley. Loved Brother to Jamie, Gregory, Lindsay and Geoffrey Cooke and Andrew Stuthridge. Cookie will be sadly missed by all his Aunties, Uncles, Cousins, Friends and Families.
"Rest in Peace
my beautiful boy".
A Service will be held at Southland Crematorium on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be left at the service to be donated to Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust in Cookie's name. Messages to 40 Drury Lane, Invercargill 9810.
