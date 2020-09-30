Christopher BAKER

Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Death Notice

BAKER,
Christopher John (Chris):
Peacefully at Southland Hospital on Tuesday, September 29 2020, aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Carolyn (Carly). Loving Dad of Melanie, Gareth, Kelly and Jeremy. Awesome Grandad of Ashleigh, Blake, Aiden, Annika, and Catalina. Loved brother of Judith and Peter. A service to celebrate Chris' life will be held at Riverton on Saturday, October 3, 2020 – venue and time to be advised. Messages to 185 Thornbury-Waimatuku Road, RD 3, Riverton 9883.

Published in Southland Times from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3, 2020
