PYPER, Christine Isabella
(nee Phillips):
The family are devastated to announce the sudden and heartbreaking loss of Christine on November 1, 2020, aged 61 years old. Loved daughter of Russell and Valerie Phillips. Adored mum of Melissa, Troy and Nicholas Pyper. Super proud nanny of Dylan and Ryah. Loved number one sister and sister-in-law of Carol and Stuart Cappie, Julie and Kenny Beck, Roger Phillips, Kerry and Lloyd McLean, Tracey and Graeme Neilson. Much loved Aunty to all her 14 nieces and nephews.
A beautiful soul who cared and loved many.
Christine will be at her castle, 164 Ross Street, Tuesday afternoon until her service. Funeral details to follow.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 3, 2020