CURTIS, Christine (Chris):
It is with much sadness and extreme sorrow that we advise Chris passed away suddenly on August 14, 2020. Adored wife of Jill Moser, best mum ever to her children Tony, Devon and Lilly Curtis, second mums' to Christopher, Warren, Bryce* and Alisha Moser, and Granny to her very special boys Cody, Oscar and Dylan.
Chris has left a massive hole in our hearts and lives.
Chris' wishes; is a private family gathering. A memorial service will be held at a later date when family and friends are able to travel and gather safely. All communication to Jill Moser, c/- PO Box 1380, Invercargill 9840, or to Chris' tribute page on frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 18, 2020