SUTTON,
Christina Margaret:
Passed away suddenly at her holiday home in Te Anau, on Sunday, January 19, 2020, aged 83 years. Loving and cherished wife of Rodney. Dearly loved mother of David Sutton, Lynette Barron, Barbara and partner Paul Adams, Anna and Stu Harvey. Loved grandmother of John Beckett and Abbey Barron; Josh, Ray and Star Sutton, Ashleigh and Ben Smail, Kate and Jack Harvey, and a loved great-grandmother. A service to celebrate Christina's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 1.30pm on Thursday, January 23. A cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to Fiordland Medical Centre may be left at the service. Messages to 50 Joseph Street, Invercargill 9810, or online frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020