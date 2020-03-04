STEWART,
Christina (nee Stevenson):
10.7.1920 - 2.3.2020
Peacefully in her sleep at Ascot Care Home, Invercargill. Dearly beloved wife of the late James. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Norma and Tony O'Neill (Invercargill), Iain and Lisa (UK). Much loved nana of Cushla and Simon, Sarah and Kayam, Victoria, George, and William. Adored great-nana of Finn and Kieran. As per Christina's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Messages to 59 Terrace Street, Rosedale, Invercargill 9810. No flowers please.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 4, 2020