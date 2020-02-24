HUNT, Christina Rae
(nee Keast):
Peacefully with her family on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Colin. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kody and Nyssah. Special Grandma of Jared, Shahn and Lacey. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Dianne and Ray, Zilda, Lance and Leane, Tracey and Darrell, and loved by all her nieces and nephews and extended family. In accordance with Christina's wishes a private cremation will be held. Colin and family invite all to celebrate and remember Christina's life at the Hideaway 201, Branxholme Road, on Thursday, February 27 from 1.30pm. Messages to 57 Park Street, Winton 9720, or to Christina's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020