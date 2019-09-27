CHITTOCK, Christina Jane
(nee McDonald):
Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019; aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late David. Much loved Mum, Mother-in-law, Grandma, Nana and Great-Grandma of Kathryn and David Edgar, Sarah-Jane, Louisa and Luke, Eliza and Carter; Ian; Janice and Graham Moore, Brendon, Becky and Paisley, Jason, Renee, Taylor, Olivia and Anna, and Callum; Kenneth; Susan Chittock and Robert Voigt, Thomas, Tarryn and Ethan, Michaela and Justin, Hamish, Rachel, Riley and Lexi, and Rachelle. Many thanks to the St John Ambulance Service, and the staff of Gore and Invercargill A&E Departments for their outstanding care of Mum. Many thanks to Hammond & Ryder Funeral Services. According to Mum's wishes a graveside service has been held.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 27, 2019